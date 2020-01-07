The 2020 work calendar includes 12 holidays

The Valencian 2020 work calendar will have 8 holidays that are common across the whole of Spain, the same number as 2019, however there will be a total of 12 days in all according to the resolution of the General Directorate of Labour published in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

The 8 national holidays are: Wednesday, January 1 (New Year), Monday, January 6 (Epiphany of the Lord), Friday, April 10 (Good Friday), Friday, May 1 (Labor Party), Saturday, August 15 (Assumption of the Virgin), on Monday, October 12 (National Holiday of Spain), on Tuesday, December 8 (Immaculate Conception) and Friday, December 25 (Natividad del Señor).

Two other common holidays, November 1 (All Saints) and December 6 (Spanish Constitution Day), fall on a Sunday, so that the autonomous communities can move the celebration to the following Monday or another day.

Thus, on Monday, November 2, it will be a holiday in Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Madrid, communities that have decided to move the fiesta of Todos los Santos.

Similarly, on Monday, December 7, it will be a holiday in Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Madrid, Murcia, Navarra and La Rioja, as well as in the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla. The rest of the communities have chosen to move the holiday of December 6, which falls on Sunday, to other days of the year.

During Holy Week, on April 9, Holy Thursday, it will be a holiday in all the autonomous communities, except in Catalonia and in the Valencian Community, while on Thursday, March 19 (San José) it will only be a holiday in Castilla-La Mancha, Valencian Community , Galicia, Murcia, Navarra and the Basque Country. Also, on Saturday, July 25 (Santiago Apostle) it will be festive only in Galicia and the Basque Country.

In this way, in each community and in each autonomous city you can enjoy 12 holidays in 2020, including those common to all of Spain, those that can be substituted or not and the autonomous holidays.

https://www.diarioinformacion.com/especiales/calendario/laboral/

https://www.diarioinformacion.com/especiales/calendario/escolar/