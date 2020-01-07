Spanish international Marta in San Javier with family at Christmas

Spanish international Marta Penalver returned to San Javier, Murcia, over the festive period to spend time with family at Christmas.

“It was an unforgettable Christmas – what better way to spend it than with the family?” Marta, who switched clubs from Futsal Florentia to Cagliari in December, Exclusively told me.

“In 2020 I ask for much health for all my loved ones,” said Marta, back in training in Italy.

“I have returned to Italy – with the batteries charged – after being a few days at home, with family, friends and enjoying my beautiful land,” said Marta.

On the football front at Cagliari, Marta, capped by Spain in 2015, said: “Sportingly, I want a 2020 where I can continue to enjoy Football, without injuries.

“Also, I hope to reach my maximum level to help my team Cagliari achieve something.”

Marta added: “I would love to be able to finish the season – with the feeling of having worked to the best of my ability – and to raise a trophy.”