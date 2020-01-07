Reach Out Support more in need than ever

After completing their end of year totals, it became aware to the Board at Reach Out that once more the support and help given by Reach Out to the Homeless in Torrevieja had increased by a considerable amount. Breakfasts served increased from 7818 in 2018, to 8739 at 31st December 2019.

The Comedor which supplies cooked Lunches five days a week, showed an increase of 866 from the 2018 total of 7613 to 8479. The 2017/2018 totals had also shown an increase similar to 2018/2019. This trend is a cause for concern at the Charity as the increase would eventually outstrip the current facilities available.

Seating a maximum of 65 in the Comedor, this is quite often full to capacity especially during inclement weather. It is with the dedication and efforts of the Volunteers that the success of Reach Out is evident when results like this are achieved. On Christmas Eve, the Homeless clients enjoyed a Christmas Lunch prepared by a team of Volunteers who decorated the tables, cooked the food and then served the clients rather than have them queue as usual.

Photo shows some of the team on the day.

The Board wish to thank all those who have donated, bought in our shops, provided food etc and volunteered in any way throughout the year, for their dedication and support, a special mention must go to the Staff and children at the Costa Blanca Swedish School in Orihuela Costa, where a marvellous €137 was raised by pupils during a School Bazaar day where they made cakes, buns, sweets and toys as well as offering games etc. to raise funds, not only for the school but also Reach Out.

The photo shows some of the students with Headteacher Ingela presenting the donation to President David Young, who had prepared a special Certificate of Appreciation for the School.

Another annual Christmas event was the Quiz Night at Harrys Bar in Quesada where Joanne organises the event in aid of Reach Out, and on 19th December a full house got the grey matter working overtime and after the quiz and Raffle the sum of € 374.29 was passed to David Young for the Charity. Joanne and the patrons of Harry´s Bar donate regularly during the year and David presented Joanne with a Certificate of Appreciation in thanks for their generosity.

Next event is a Beetle Drive on 21st February at Captains Bar, Punta Marina. Tickets include a finger buffet and Raffle and cost 10€ per person. Tables of four are ideal for this night of merrymaking, but everyone is welcome. If you haven’t been to a Beetle Drive you haven’t lived, so call into Captains Bar or any of our shops to get your ticket, limited numbers due to space available.

We are always in need of Volunteers, drivers are currently in short supply so please call in and see if you can fit in.

More information is available on our website www.reachouttorrevieja.eu