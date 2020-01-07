Costa del Sol News: Body of woman found floating off Benalmadena beach in Spain

National Police in Spain are looking into death of a woman whose body was found fully clothed and floating off Benalmadena beach in the Costa del Sol, Spain, yesterday.

The body of a 51-year-old Chinese tourist was found floating next to a jetty just after 09:00 yesterday morning. The Andalusian Emergency Services received the call and attended the scene of the incident.

The woman had been reported missing the day before. She was staying in a hotel with her family in Torremolinos.

The floating body was reported by a man who was fishing in the area of the Torrequebrada casino. The body was removed by officials and transported to the Malaga forensic institute.

The death is not considered to be suspicion and an investigation by the National Police will focus on determining the cause of death.