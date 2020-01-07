500€M TAXPAYERS BURDEN?

“Toll” order – in call to scrap all AP-7 tolls

January 1, 2020, saw a number of toll roads go free, including the AP-4 from Seville to Cadiz – and the AP-7 from Alicante to Valencia and Tarragona.

Tolls at La Zenia and Torrevieja on the AP-7 will remain – until 2048. Tolls on the AP-7, between Malaga and Estepona, remaining in until 2054. A journey of 82km costing up to €12.60 in high season. An additional €3.30 cost is payable for the 20km stretch towards Gibraltar.

Travelling on the AP-7, from Pilar de la Horadada to Mojacar, the toll fee is €10.80, each way.

In the wake of the toll charge remaining in place on the AP-7 a presentation has been tabled by Partido Popular (PP) Mayors in the Vega Baja regions – for the tolls to be withdrawn from the AP-7 Crevillente to Cartagena motorway.

The move would come with a huge financial cost – with an Alicante Socialist party (PSOE) Senator deeming such a plan would cost taxpayers thousands of millions of euros.

A contract is in place up to 2048, with toll charges remaining in place for another 28 years.

A call by the PIOC (Party for the Independence of Orihuela Costa) deem the company running the motorway, should consider La Zenia Boulevard and Orihuela destinations be met with a plan for people on the Padron charged 1€ – or a toll free of charge.

A motion has also been tabled for visitors to La Zenia Boulevard, that the toll should be reduced, according to money spent at the shopping centre.

The question is, if the Government do a U-Turn on the AP-7 toll charge, who will pay the financial loss?

Talk is pointed to the taxpayers. A figure of 500€ million has been muted.