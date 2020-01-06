Three Moroccans arrested smuggling drugs into Spain on El Playazo beach in Nerja

A group of three Moroccans have been caught loading nearly 2.000 kilos of drugs into the back of a van on El Playazo beach, Nerja, in the Costa del Sol.

The three individuals were surprised by police officers at around 10:00 on Monday, 30 December 2019, near the four-star Marinas de Nerja hotel as they loaded the hash into their vehicle.

They were quickly identified and all their belongings including their mobile phones and GPS trackers were seized. An inflatable boat and 56 bundles of hash were also confiscated by the Guardia Civil officers.

An investigation into the destination of the drugs has now been opened and more arrests are expected in the coming weeks.

Nerja’s beaches are still hotbeds for drug landings. In May 2019, nine criminals were arrested after 1.200 kilograms of hash were intercepted and seized by officers on Playa El Cañuelo.