Spanish National Police arrest man for savage attack and kidnapping in Madrid

A Spanish man has been savagely assaulted before being kidnapped today, according to National Police in Madrid.

A local resident was threatened with death by a man with a large knife and forced into the boot of his car. The incident took place in the early hours of this morning when the resident was approached outside of his garage in the Puente de Vallecas.

The stolen vehicle was then driven in the direction of a nearby ATM but due to the poor driving, it was signalled to stop by police officers who were patrolling the local area. They were unaware of the resident in the boot of the vehicle and had no idea that a crime was in progress. The vehicle did not stop as ordered and continued on its way at speed.

The police pursued the vehicle through the streets of La Atayuela to the Entrevías district where three additional police vehicles joined in the chase and were able to force the vehicle off the road at the Ronda del Sur. The man was removed from the vehicle and placed in handcuffs.

The police officers searched the vehicle and were shocked to find the Spanish resident in the boot. According to the police report, the Spanish resident was very distressed and badly bruised and beaten up. An ambulance was called to the scene and the resident was taken to hospital where he was treated for severe head injuries which were caused by being thrown around in the boot of the car.