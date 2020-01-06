LAUNCH OF NEW CITROËN C5 AIRCROSS SUV HYBRID

WORLD PREMIERE AT THE 2020 BRUSSELS MOTOR SHOW FOR NEW CITROËN C5 AIRCROSS SUV HYBRID, THE Ë-COMFORT CLASS SUV PLUG-IN HYBRID SUV

For the 98th Brussels Motor Show – from 10 to 19 January 2020 – Citroën is showing its “Inspired By You All” brand positioning on its show stand through:

The launch of its electric offensive. For 100 years, Citroën has made automobiles accessible to all. In 2020, Citroën will make electric automobiles available to all, with the launch of 6 new electrified models within the range.

Citroën launches its electric offensive by unveiling its technological flagship, New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, the ë-Comfort Class Silent Urban Vehicle

Offering a range of 31miles (50km i ) in 100% electric mode, and already a reference for comfort and modularity in its segment, New C5 Aircross SUV takes another step forward in the Citroën Advanced Comfort ® programme with this plug-in hybrid version offering a tranquil atmosphere in electric mode

Ami One Concept – a breakthrough vehicle with a unique character, two seats and 100% electric drivetrain – puts digital technology at the heart of a new experience in urban mobility, for greater freedom and serenity and to meet the new challenges of inner city mobility. With a bold and colourful design, ease of use and strengthened convenience, it can be used for a multitude of needs, from car-sharing to rental

SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept – a modern and connected van concept – offering extended mobility with the “Rider The Citroënist by Martone” A vehicle suited for both work and play – to help you get away from it all.

WORLD PREMIERE FOR NEW C5 AIRCROSS SUV HYBRID, “INSPIRËD BY YOU ALL” PLUG-IN HYBRID SUV

Citroën launches its electric offensive as it reveals its technological flagship: New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid – the ë-Comfort Class SUV – at the 98th Brussels Motor Show. This launch marks the start of a range transformation, which, in addition to efficient internal combustion engines, will be enhanced from 2020 with 100% electric and plug-in hybrid options. In 2020, Citroën will make low emission vehicles accessible to all through the introduction of 6 new electrified models within the range. All new models launched by the brand will feature an electrified version by 2025, a reflection of Citroën’s commitment to responsible energy transition.

Already a reference for comfort, thanks to its suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions®, its Advanced Comfort seats and 19 driving assistance technologies, New C5 Aircross SUV enters yet another phase for the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme with the new plug-in hybrid offering:

UNCOMPROMISING: Driving characteristics inspired by customers’ needs, zero CO 2 emissions on a daily basis in 100% electric mode, up to (31mile / 50km i range) and flexibility for longer trips thanks to the advanced PureTech petrol engine

SERENE: Calm and peaceful in electric mode, a tranquil atmosphere with minimal noise, bumps or vibrations

Calm and peaceful in electric mode, a tranquil atmosphere with minimal noise, bumps or vibrations A HIGH-END DRIVING EXPERIENCE: Electrifying performance thanks to the combination of a PureTech 180hp petrol engine, an 80kW electric motor and an ë-EAT8 automatic gearbox, delivering 225hp of accumulated power and instantly available torque of 320Nm

Electrifying performance thanks to the combination of a PureTech 180hp petrol engine, an 80kW electric motor and an ë-EAT8 automatic gearbox, delivering 225hp of accumulated power and instantly available torque of 320Nm INTUITIVE: A complete ecosystem – intuitive and user-friendly – including automatic control of the driving modes, easy charging and a dedicated smart services portal.

New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is the most modular SUV within its segment: three individual sliding, tilting and foldable rear seats, and best in class load space from 460-litres to 600-litres.

Offering a range of up to 31miles (50kmi) in electric mode, CO 2 emissions of 39g/km and consumption of 166mpg (1.7 L/100km)i – WLTP cycle, New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid represents a new phase in Citroën’s energy transition strategy as it offers a plug-in hybrid engine that combines technology with competitive running costs.

New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is produced in France, at the Rennes – La Janais plant, alongside the internal combustion versions that have already sold over 100,000 units.

New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is Citroën’s first plug-in hybrid model in the brand’s ‘Core Model Strategy’, which by 2023 will lead to 80% of the range having an electrified version, followed by 100% by 2025, with a new electrified offer every year.

With prices in the UK starting from £35,340 MRRP OTR, UK customers can register an interest in New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid through Citroën UK’s website with immediate effect. First deliveries will take place at the end of the first half of 2020.

A MODERN, STRONG AND CONSISTENT RANGE

Citroën is showing its renewed range at the 98th Brussels Motor Show, a range that is dynamic, strong and consistent, thanks to six major launches since 2016. This deployment is proving successful as the brand achieved record sales in Europe in 2018. This success is linked to the launch of: C3, the brand’s best-seller with more than 730,000 sales, C3 Aircross Compact SUV with more than 260,000 sales, Berlingo and its 180,000 sales, and New C5 Aircross SUV with more than 100,000 sales in Europe in less than a year. All of these models share a distinctive design and a high level of comfort.

AMI ONE CONCEPT, LIBERATED URBAN MOBILITY

With Ami One Concept, Citroën has unveiled its vision for urban mobility, responding to new uses and the challenges of energy transition. A trendy and protective breakthrough object, ultra-compact, 100% electric, it allows two people to move around freely in town. Ami One Concept puts digital technology at the heart of a more affordable, easy and serene mobility experience. Accessible to all (no driving licence required in some markets), adapted to everyone (‘à la carte’ experience from five minutes to five years), managed via a dedicated mobile phone application, Ami One Concept will be on display on the Citroën stand.

SPACETOURER THE CITROËNIST CONCEPT, UNLIMITED FREEDOM

A modern camper van, full of character, inspired by the desire for freedom and sharing, SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept, is the perfect vehicle to live and work from, where you can experience unlimited freedom while staying connected. Its name – The Citroënist – refers to fans of the brand, and its DNA is represented by a graphic silhouette that is full of character – promising mobility in complete comfort. Extended freedom of movement is showcased as the concept is accompanied by an exclusive bike – “Rider The Citroënist by Martone”. Developed in partnership with Martone, the bike incorporates the unique styling codes of the concept itself.

“LA MAISON CITROËN”, AN “INSPIRED BY YOU” LIVING SPACE

The Citroën brand presents a “La Maison Citroën” showcase at the 2020 Brussels Motor Show, which places visitors at the heart of the brand ecosystem. More than just a stand, this living space is both inviting and warm. It represents an architectural expression of Citroën style and the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme. It is adapted to new consumption patterns and promises the public a complete immersion into the Citroën universe.

3D video of the stand: https://youtu.be/_8a7xRrMR2g

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Find Citroën at Palais 3, Brussels Expo on a 1,200m2 stand.

The following will be exhibited: