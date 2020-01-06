First Spanish gender violence crime of 2020 claims the lives of two people in Barcelona

A 27 year old Spanish man was arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra this morning. He has been accused of killing his wife, 28, and daughter at their home in Esplugues de Llobregat. It is the first reported gender violence crime of the year in Spain.

The murders took place inside the family home in Esplugues at around around 06:00 this morning and the man was arrested by the Local Police of Esplugues and the Mossos d’Esquadra. The woman and her daughter were confimed dead by members of the Emergency Medical System who attended the scene of the crime.

An investigation has been opened by the Southern Metropolitan Police Region of Barcelona to determine the cause and the reason for the murders and the detainee will be passed over to the court in Esplugues de Llobregat in the next day or so.

This is the first reported gender violence crime in Spain this year. In 2019 around 60 women were killed by their partners taking the total to over 1.000 mortalities since 2003 when records began. More than 80.000 cases of gender violence were reported in Spain in 2019 and around 40 children were left orphaned.