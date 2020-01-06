AP-7 goes toll free but not in tourist hotspots as La Zenia and Estepona still charge

Since 1, January 2020, a number of toll roads are now free. These include the AP-4 from Seville to Cadiz and the AP-7 from Alicante to Valencia and Tarragona.

However, some areas still do not benefit from the free motorways and, it seems that these areas are those which affect tourists and expats in Spain the most.

For example, the tolls at La Zenia and Torrevieja on the AP-7 are set to remain until around 2048 and the tolls on the AP-7 between Malaga and Estepona, a hotspots for British expats in Spain, is set to remain in place until 2054. This journey of 82km can cost up to €12.60 in high season with an additional €3.30 for the extra 20km stretch towards Gibraltar.