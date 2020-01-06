Home maintenance isn’t as simple as moms make it look. You realize this truth when you start to live alone for the first time.

There are just so many things to take care of. Managing study and job itself is a challenge, which becomes much more difficult when you have to arrange food for yourself and even clean the plates yourself. While this might be difficult, it isn’t impossible. This article has some foundation tips that will help you ease into this new life.

Basics You Need to Buy

The new house doesn’t come furnished with every little thing you need. It will be an empty house that you will have to fill.

You should start with a bed, blanket, couch, chairs, and sheets. The chairs and couch aren’t compulsory if you won’t have much company.

Next, you need essential items for the kitchen. Spoons, forks, plates, cups, tea maker, and microwave oven are a few of the basics.

Some other things you will need to buy as soon as you move in include clothes iron, about a dozen hangers, wire extension, and a water bucket.

Save Contacts of Professionals

You can’t do everything yourself even if you live with your family. Some things need the hand of a professional. Find and save the contact number of an electrician, plumber, and cleaner. You should know that these services also cost a lot.

The labour and parts are unusually expensive when it comes to fixing boilers.

Wash Utensils Right Away

You will, without a doubt, be eating almost every day. Whether you cook yourself or order, you will have to use your own utensils. Bachelors don’t like to do such stuff, but you will also have to wash those utensils. Most bachelors leave this task for later which makes it even more difficult. Old dirty dishes are even more difficult to clean, especially when you have a bunch of them waiting. Cleaning them right way doesn’t take more than a minute and saves you from the inconvenience.

Wash Clothes Once a Week

While I suggested dealing with utensils right away, washing clothes every day would waste a lot of your time. Decide one day of a week when you should wash all your dirty clothes. Even going to the cleaner once a week would suffice, but it will cost you a little too much. It is suggested to wash clothes yourself; it isn’t very difficult.

Schedule Bimonthly Cleaning

Keeping your house clean is not only important for presentation but also for hygiene. Select one day every two weeks when you will thoroughly clean the entire house. Remember that washrooms and kitchen are also a part of your house. Simple dusting won’t be enough. Arrange a vacuum cleaner if you have carpets or get a wiper and floor cleaner.

Grocery Shopping Every Month

Shop for supplies once a month, but make sure the stuff you are buying won’t expire before the next round. Keep writing everything you need the entire month; otherwise, you will forget things. Some items will always be a part of the list like soap, shampoo, milk, eggs, and cereals.

Cooking isn’t Impossible

While most young people prefer ordering food, you should know that cooking is also one option – a healthy and cost-effective one too. You don’t have to study cooking and make advanced difficult dishes. Just learn the basic like making a sandwich, toast, and egg.