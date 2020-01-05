Lauda Air passenger aircraft makes emergency landing in Malaga following engine failure

A 189-seat passenger plane was forced to return to Malaga Airport when an engine failed mid-flight.

The Lauda Air passenger plane made the emergency at the Costa del Sol airport when a warning light came on at around 6500 feet. The right-hand engine of Lauda Air flight OE3225 failed during the aircraft’s climbout prompting the pilots to go-round and land the Airbus A320-200 aircraft safely at Malaga Airport (AGP).

Air Traffic Control opened a runway for the Airbus A320-200 which allowed it to land without causing any disruption to other flight operations.

The flight, managed by Ryanair, was en-route to the German city of Dusseldorf (DUS). A replacement Boeing 737-800 aircraft was able to take the passengers to their destination with a delay of just over 5 hours.

The quick actions of the pilots, ATC, and the flight operators, Ryanair, ensured that no-one was injured and passengers were not inconvenienced.