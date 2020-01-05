257,922-1 11-horse accumulator

121-1 Wincanton treble

Itsonlyrocknroll trained by Chris Gordon and ridden by jockey James Bowen was one of 11 winning tips on Saturday – that returned odds of 257,922-1!

Wincanton winning tips returned a 121-1 treble, with Itsonlyrocknroll (12-1), Molineux (11-4) and Arrivederci (6-4).

“I’ve never ridden the horse before – he was keen,” said Bowen, after success in the 16 runners’ field at Wincanton.

Sandown’s first Grade 1 of 2020 saw Robbie Power land the races on Colin Tizzard trained Fiddlerontheroof, tipped, winning the Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle, by 6 lengths.

“Fiddlerontheroof has plenty of options,” said Power, ahead of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival in March.

“He’s getting stronger and developing into a fine horse – he’s very good,” said Power.

Sandown’s 6-1 treble included Fiddlerontheroof (5-4), Palladium (4-11) and Silver Forever (6-5).

“He’s a big, strong horse, who enjoys jumping and does his job well. It’s his first win and will do his confidence good – we’re very happy,” said Palladium’s trainer Nicky Henderson.

Crimewave (5-2) won at Lingfield, each-way tip Atletico (8-1) ran second. Alpha Carinae (10-30) won at Newcastle, each-way tip Rashdy (14-1) ran third.

Kempton winning tips returned a 20-1 treble. Notforalongtime (11-10), Stanford (11-4) and Rainbow Dreamer (13-8). Noble Fox (7-2) beaten a neck, each-way tip Picture Poet (9-2) beaten a head. Azets (13-2) tipped each way, ran second.

Itsonlyrocknroll 12-1 winning tip.

