Mojácar brings in the New Year with a grand open house party

Mojácar welcomed the New Year in the Church Square in the Old Town, where more than six hundred locals and visitors gathered to join the party atmosphere.

As every year, the Council set up the event, with over 600 bags of grapes and glasses of champagne ready to toast 2020.

As the Santa María Church clock struck midnight, everyone joined in the tradition of eating the twelve grapes to the rhythm of the clock bells with colourful fireworks then lighting up Mojácar’s sky, followed by music and dancing.

Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano and members of her Government Team were on hand to distribute the grapes and champagne, with some extra surprises for this year including a fun photocall as a reminder of this night of San Silvestre, one of the most important dates on the calendar.

Without a doubt, the night of December 31st, is a most emblematic night that unites so many cultures, whatever their beliefs or customs and, one when we all come together to say goodbye to one year and welcome the next.

Every year, more Mojácar residents from other countries come along and adopt the Spanish tradition of swallowing the lucky grapes, toast the New Year and have some fun together and the Mayor was especially pleased with how many more people had joined in, including all the visitors that had decided to spend New Year in the town.

For next year, additions are already being planned for the event so that taking the grapes in Mojácar becomes another important calendar attraction to add to the many that this town puts on throughout the year.