Guardamar awards contract for Lifeguard service

The City Council of Guardamar del Segura has awarded Cruz Roja, the Red Cross, the rescue, first aid, and lifeguard service on its beaches for two years, which can be extended with two extensions of a further one year.

The service will provide 37 lifeguards in high season and will extend the hours of cover by an hour in the morning and a further hour in the evening at a cost of 644,000 euros, including taxes.

The tender submitted by the Red Cross was the only offer presented despite the fact that there are several lifeguard companies in the province and the Red Cross proposal reduced the tender price of 689,000 euros by 45,000 euros over the two year period.

The contract is designed to guarantee the safety of bathers during Holy Week and the summer period along the coastline from de las playas Centre, La Roqueta, Vivers, Moncaio, Camp and Les Ortigues which will operate from ten in the morning to eight in the evening.

The service will provide 6 auxiliary posts equipped with all kinds of material and facilities and 13 disabled chairs, as well as a wide range of vehicles. It also includes a medical service at las playas Centre from which the headquarters will operate.