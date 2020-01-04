Catral based and former Los Montesinos resident Spiritual medium Derek Acorah dies

By Andrew Atkinson LEADER EXCLUSIVE

Catral based and former Los Montesinos resident Derek Acorah has died, aged 69, following a short illness.

Derek’s wife, Gwen Acorah, said he had been in intensive care after falling into a coma.

“Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness,” said Gwen.

She later confirmed he had fallen into the coma after contracted sepsis, an infection of the blood that can lead to organ failure.

Derek, who lived in a Villa on La Herrada, Los Montesinos, moved to Catral, where he split his time, including America, where he was filming TV series.

Derek appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and launched the paranormal reality TV series ‘Most Haunted’ in 2001.

TV star Spiritual medium, Derek Johnson, born in Bootle, Merseyside, in 1950, appeared on 1996 TV show ‘The Psychic Zone’, prior to contributing on spin-off show ‘Psychic Livetime’.

Derek’s show, ‘Predictions With Derek Acorah’, saw him conduct readings with members of the public in their own homes.

In 2001, Derek joined Most Haunted and appeared on the show for six series.

Derek fronted Michael Jackson: The Live Seance, in which he attempted to contact the former Jackson 5 legend singer’s spirit.

Although I never met Derek personally, I was privileged that he included my book: ‘The Mad Monk of Penwortham’, featured in one of his publications.