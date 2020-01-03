Want to Become a Music Producer One Day? Here’s How

Music production involves writing, creating, arranging, and recording beats, voice, and melody to come up with what is referred to as music. As a music producer, you can create Melody for your own music or do it for other music artists at a fee.

In this career line, you can be employed for your skills at a recording label or open up your own sound recording studio business. Since entertainment is one of the most lucrative and well-paying industries, you can never go wrong pursuing a career as a music producer.

But just like many other careers, you don’t just wake up one day and become a music producer people will fight to work with. It takes some passion, a great deal of effort, and some steps to get you there.

As you may already know, music production is also a highly competitive scene, one that may take a considerable amount of time before you can get noticed. So, you want to become a music producer one day? Here are some steps and tips to get you there.

Get some education & training

Just like most other lines of work, formal education is a must if you want to become a music producer, except you’ll have to pursue a course specifically specialized in music.

In your theory course, you’ll take up subjects related to composition, harmony, rhythm, and recording. In a recently published article at https://samplified.us/ on How to Become a Music Producer, the author points out that learning instruments and production gear is among the first steps you’ll need to take.

You may also want to get additional training and education on certain kinds of music depending on the type and genre you’re more interested in. Additionally, the technology used in music (which we’ll discuss later) keeps on evolving, so you’ll need to make sure you stay abreast of the trends and advancements.

Learn from the professionals

To become successful in literally any line of work, mentorship is crucial. If becoming a great music producer is what you’ve decided, spending time in music recording studios can spearhead you in the right direction.

This way, you’ll get to learn how the pros do it and as they say, a good student can only become as good as their teacher, if not better. You’ll also get to familiarize yourself with the various recording gear, equipment, and setups needed in a recording studio.

Get familiar with music production technology

While there’s a vast array of equipment used in music recording, the DAW or Digital Audio Workstation is the ultimate tech tool used in production and recording. Of course, there are many types of DAWs out there, including Ableton Live, Pro Tools, and Logic ProX, each of which operate differently.

As mentioned above, getting to know and understand these DAWs and how they work is a step closer to being a great music producer.

Learn several instruments

Of course, most of today’s music producers hardly rely on chords directly from guitars, drums, pianos, and other instruments. However, most of the digital sounds used to make beats are derived from musical instruments. Learning to play the piano or guitar can help fine-tune your music ear so that you better understand what it actually takes to make good sounds.

Learning to play instruments can also diversify your production skills and career since you’ll be able to also work with live bands, and live recording artists. Remember, many musicians will rely on you in making their recordings sound as best as it can get. At the very least, try to learn to play the piano, drums, and guitar.

Be an avid music listener

Music production is more of an art than it is a career or line of work. More often than not, it requires creativity at its best. While there’s no school where they teach creativity in theory for certain, being an avid music listener can spark creativity.

When you listen to various types of music consistently, you’ll not only be able to keep up with the trends in the music industry, but you’ll regularly get inspiration for new unique production ideas that you can use in the next song you record and the next. You can even borrow ideas or inspiration from the most uncommon genres or those that you don’t usually work with.



Not only is music production well-paying, but it’s also a fun career for anyone with a passion for it. However, it may also come with certain challenges and frustrations along the way, especially if you don’t know how to get there and stay at your best. The above are just a few important pointers on how to become a music producer one day.