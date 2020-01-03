Andrew Atkinson

All-weather race meetings take place at Kempton and Lingfield Park on Saturday – with noted jockey-trainer combinations at both meetings.

Trainer Clive Cox saddles Getchagetchagetcha (2.50) at Lingfield, with Alan Kirby up, tipped to land the BetWay Handicap over 1m 4f.

The duo head for Kempton, with Notforalongtime (5.40), tipped to win the 32Red Casino Novice Stakes, over 7 furlongs, and Noble Fox (7.10) selected in the 32RedSport.com Handicap, over 1m 3f.

LINGFIELD selections. 11.40: Crimewave (ew). 12.10: Humbert (ew). 12.40: Mazikeen. 1.15: Dromara King. 1.45: Atletico (ew). 2.15: Mont Kiara (ew). 2.50: Getchagetchagetcha. 3.25: Finespun.

KEMPTON selections. 4.10: Lili Wen Fach (ew). 4.40: Speed Dating. 5.10: Azets (ew). 5.40: Notforalongtime. 6.10: Stanford. 6.40: Rainbow Dreamer. 7.10: Noble Fox. 7.40: Picture Poet (ew).

Caption:

The post Kirby-Cox in Lingfield-Kempton raids appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.