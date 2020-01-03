Charity Boxes stolen from ‘Our Plaice’ in La Marina

Not a good start to the New Year for Our Plaice Fish & Chip Restaurant in La Marina Urbanisation who had unwelcome overnight visitors last week.

Although the restaurant was trashed we understand there was not too much damage, and apart from bits and pieces, and the various charity tins for the likes of The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, S.AT.S animal rescue and the Easy Care Horse Rescue Centre, there was not a great deal stolen.

The restaurant owners took to Facebook to publish details of the intrusion and, at the same time to apologise to their loyal customers for being unable to open for a day or two.

They are also offering a ‘substantial’ reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the ‘scumbags’ involved so if you do hear of anything locally please take it to the restaurant direct or pass it to the police.