By Andrew Atkinson

Aintree Grand National three-times winning owner Trevor Hemmings runs Burtons Well (3.00) at Sandown on Saturday in the Unibet Veterans Handicap Chase over 3 miles.

Trained by Venetia Williams and ridden by Charlie Deutsch, Burtons Well, seven of 10 at Haydock Park in November over 3m 1f, disappointed, having blundered five out.

Burtons Well returned from a near two-year absence, to win the Virgin Bet Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Aintree in October, when ridden by Deutsch.

The victory came after Burtons Well finishing seventh of nine at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day 2018.

“Burtons Well has had a lot of leg trouble – but has always threatened to be a good horse,” said Michael Meagher, racing manager to owner Mr Hemmings.

The win was a training fete by Venetia Williams, having been absent from racing for over 600 days.

Whether 11 year old Burtons Well (8-1) – tipped each-way – bags the £61,000 winner’s loot at Sandown Park remains to be seen, but Meagher has full confidence in the horse’s ability: “He is a real genuine horse,” said Meagher.

“It is a shame he has had problems – Burtons Well is a real likeable character,” said Meagher.

Course winner, 12 year old Carole’s Destrier (16-1) trained by Neil Mulholland and ridden by Robert Dunne, a winner over 3m 1f at Newbury in March, is also selected each-way.

The post All’s well that ends well for Burtons Well? appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.