Philip Kirby kicking on into 2020!

By Andrew Atkinson

Philip Kirby racing stables trio Little Bruce, turquoise rug, Bertie Blake, brown rug, and Wemyss Point, black rug, enjoyed having a runaround at Green Oaks, Richmond, north Yorkshire.

“They couldn’t be having more fun!,” said said Philip, who saddled lone runner Lady Kyria to a place in a 1m 7f Handicap hurdle at Catterick on New year’s day.

“We have a great team and a gorgeous yard of horses. We are feeling very lucky,” said Philip, who saddled winner Aniknam at Uttoxeter on December 31.

“We’ve had veteran ‘old warrior’ Aniknam since he was three years old,” said Philip.

Aniknam, 10 on January 1, is owned and trained by Philip, who said: “He’s had at least three separate seasons off, through leg injury. Perseverance pays.”

Lady Buttons won the prestigious Yorkshire Silver Vase at Doncaster on December 29, and Top Ville Ben won at Wetherby on Boxing Day, being amongst Philip Kirby winners over the festive period.

“Lady Buttons is a star – the win was her best performance to date,” said Philip.

“Hopefully we can continue rolling in the winners. Happy New Year – kicking on into 2020!,” said Philip.

Image: Little Bruce, Bertie Blake and Wemyss Point having fun at Green Oaks. Video: Courtesy Philip Kirby racing stables.

