Passenger, 63, tragically dies on board flight from Alicante-Elche airport to Newcastle

Volunteer first responder Paul Dowson attempted to help save the life of a man who died. Photo: North East Ambulance Service.

A passenger, aged 63, that boarded a plane at Alicante-Elche airport to travel to Newcastle on New year’s day has died, following cardiac arrest, after being taken ill during the flight.

A spokesperson from airline EasyJet said medical assistance was provided on board flight EZY6418 from Alicante on January 1, after someone was taken ill.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the passenger and we are offering support and assistance at this difficult time,” EasyJet said in a statement.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is our highest priority,” they added.

EasyJet crew had requested paramedics to attend, upon landing at Newcastle, to provide further medical assistance. Tragically the passenger died before landing.

Volunteer first responder Paul Dowson attempted to help save the life of the unnamed man who died.

“I saw a person in cardiac arrest. It was a really horrible situation, especially with all the passengers around,” said Paul, returning from a holiday in Benidorm.

Paul, who acted after a member of the cabin crew ran up the aisle with a defibrillator, said: “I’ve been a CFR for five years.

“But I never expected to be in that situation. You really never know when your skills might be needed.”

Paul, 34, a volunteer community first responder (CFR) in Crook, County Durham, for North East Ambulance Service, helped in an attempt to save the man’s life, with another passenger, to support the cabin crew to administer CPR, until the plane landed.

“We gave him the best chance we could. It’s been really sad to hear that he didn’t make it. My thoughts are with his family,” said Paul.

Caption:

Volunteer first responder Paul Dowson attempted to help save the life of a man who died. Photo: North East Ambulance Service.