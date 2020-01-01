The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

The winning numbers for the UK National Lottery draw 2507 held on 01 January 2019 are:

TBC

Five main numbers and the bonus ball are enough to win a £1m prize. Six main numbers are needed to scoop the jackpot.

The post UK National Lottery Results for Wednesday, 01 January 2020, draw 2507 appeared first on Lottery Results and Winning Numbers.