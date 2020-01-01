The Southern Costa Blanca Jewish Community celebrates Chanuka 2019

On the last night of Chanukah, Sunday 29th. December, more than 65 people gathered on the beach at Playa Flamenca for the lighting of the Menorah. It was a calm but cool evening which started with an impromptu firework display which everyone enjoyed.

As in previous years, I read a shortened version of the Miracle of Chanukah. This was followed by the lighting of our recently enlarged Menorah, while Hanerot Halonu and Moa Tzur were sung. Afterwards do-nuts and wine were served.

For further information about Shabbat services and other events please contact alan201150@hotmail.com