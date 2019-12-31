ZERO € – Diputación de Alicante to Vega Baja in wake of Gota Fria

Quote: “What has been granted by the Diputación de Alicante for Municipalities and people affected by Dana?”

By Andrew Atkinson

The diputacion de Alicante has been slammed for the lack of financial funding to the Vega Baja regions in the wake of the Gota Fria storms in September.

The Mayor of Dolores and Provincial Deputy, José Joaquín Hernández, has hit out at Adrián Ballester the regional deputy of the Popular Party for the constituency of Alicante.

Mayor of Dolores and Provincial Deputy, José Joaquín Hernández reportedly says Adrian Ballester should be ’embarrassed’, when questioning the help of the Consell and the Central Government.

José Joaquín Hernández was speaking on the grants the Vega Baja has already received – and those planned from the different public administrations – to alleviate the damage caused by the floods suffered the in the Vega Baja in September.

Addressing Ballester, he reportedly says with the Diputación de Alicante, there are few accounts – ZERO €. “This is the sum of the money that the Diputación de Alicante has destined at this moment, to my region and the Vega Baja,” he said.

“Mr Ballester should be disgraced, by putting into question the speed with which both the Generalitat Valenciana and the Central Government have taken extraordinary measures, in the face of an extraordinary emergency.

“Because it has taken too long. It is unnecessary, if not ridiculous, to urge us to complain to whomever is necessary.

“Of course, we ask the Generalitat and the Central Government – and we also ask the Diputación de Alicante, the Entity of whose Government you are part.

“So much so that the Budgets for 2020 do not include an extraordinary item to help rebuild the Municipalities – after what has been the most serious catastrophe we have experienced in our territory.”

José Joaquín Hernández demanded Adrián Ballester to publicly explain why, three months after the biggest flood in history, the Diputación de Alicante is still making accounts, promising, and refusing promises.

He has also urged them to stop making opposition, because he says, they are ruling – and a Government has to take action – and face it.

On the aid given by the Generalitat Valenciana, he asks: “Where can we find out what has been granted by the Diputación de Alicante for Municipalities – and people affected by Dana?”.