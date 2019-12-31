Los Montesinos CEIP Virgen del Pilar €1,500,000 development

By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos are busy going into 2020, with works being undertaken in the Vega Baja hamlet, including a €1,500,000 development at the CEIP Virgen del Pilar Plan Edificant.

“Works currently being developed includes the Industrial polygon; improvement, and modernisation of infrastructures and services, costing €189,970,” said Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

“Security cameras, garden improvement, green areas with biosaludables machines, collection of water scourge, and access improvements, are also being undertaken,” said Jose.

“The Lo Blanc, Los Montesinos road works amount to €9,000. The Barrio La Luz watercycle works, for sewer placement and replacement of existing pipes, amount to €130,000,” said Jose.

“The CEIP Virgen del Pilar works, within the Edificant Programme, will see more than €1,500,000 spent, with the expansion of the College, kitchen expansion, accessibility, toilets, air conditioning, windows and doors,” said Jose.

The works being undertaken come after the Ayunmiento announced a €1m indoor sports centre, along with an electric vehicle charging point in the town.

Caption:

Mayor Jose Manuel Butron (left) at the CEIP Virgen del Pilar works €1,500,000 Plan Edificant. Photo: Los Montesinos Ayunmiento.