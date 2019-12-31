The family of Henry Alejandro Jiménez Marín, the young man who went missing from his home on the Orihuela Costa on New Years Day 2019, has called a new demonstration for Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11.00 in front of the Town Hall of Orihuela.

It’s been twelve months without news of the young man who was last seen at a party in his home in during the early hours of last New Year’s morning, after celebrating New Year’s Eve with friends and family and then disappearing and leaving no trace.