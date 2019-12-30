The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, slammed the CHS (Segura Hydrographic Confederation) last week following a visit Almoradí and Callosa to inspect the sites that were damaged by September’s DANA, Gota Fria.

He was harsh in his criticism of a lack of maintenance of the Rio Segura channel by the CHS and of the Central Government that have still to provide any support to many of those who are in desperate need, support that he said must arrive as a matter of the utmost urgency.

He said “There are many people who have not received what was promised and can still not return home.”

Hours later, the government’s spokeswoman, Isabel Celaá, announced an investment of 62 million to finance the repair of the damaged infrastructure in the region.

During his visit to Almoradí, Casado was accompanied by the leader of the PP in Valencia, Isabel Bonig, the president of the Diputación, Carlos Mazón, and the mayor, María Gómez.

“Three months ago I was in Vega Baja and I said that we were all in this together. Three months have now passed and as I visit the area once again I can still see the desolation. Politicians must to the job for which they have been elected. We must all work to quickly improve the situation” said Casado in reference to the rubble, the demolished houses and the many residents who have still not received the promised aid.

Casado said the floods were much more serious because there was “a deficit in the infrastructure, the construction and the maintenance and the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) has not done what it needed to do.” He demanded that “aid is delivered as soon as possible, especially those who do not have insurance, and have to rely on their town and regional councils”.

Coinciding with the visit of Casado and his criticisms of the management of the CHS, which depends on the support of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, spokeswoman Isabel Celaá announced an investment of 62 million euros to repair the damage caused by DANA.

Of this figure, 46.6 million will go to the Vega Baja where it will be used in the repair of infrastructures, rivers, channels and dry riverbeds in the area of ​​the Segura basin.

In the period since the floods the Generalitat has already allocated 120 million euros. 1.5 million euros for repairs to educational centres, 3.7 million for sanitary facilities and 12 million for road repairs.

13 million euros is destined as direct emergency aid for damage to and the loss of essential goods of which 8,475 applications have been processed throughout the region and 2.7 million euros has already been paid, according to the mayor of Almoradí María Gómez.