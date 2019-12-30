By Andrew Atkinson – Chief Sports Editor

CD Montesinos enter 2020 at the top of the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14 table and midfield Talisman Maccan believes promotion is in their own hands.

“If we keep winning the matches, we will return to the higher league,” Maccan told me, during a break at his family run business, Bar Casa Pepe in Los Montesinos.

Despite losing 4-3 against CF Atletico Algorfa going into the Christmas break, CD Montesinos top the table on 39 points.

Next up is a home fixture against Sporting Saladar on January 12, who arrive at the Municipal stadium on the back of a 1-0 win against Formentera CF.

CD Benijofar are pushing Monte for the top slot, sitting second, on 36 points, hosting tenth placed Dolores in the opening game of the new year, on the back of a 3-1 defeat against Torrevieja CF.

CF Sporting Albatera A, in third place on 33 points, host rock bottom Todo Deportivo on the back of a 2-1 win against UD Horradada.

Fourth place Bigastro CF, who defeated Daya Nuevo 1-0 before the festive break, host second bottom Atletico Crevillente.

Sporting Guardamar host CF Atletico Algorfa, Torrevieja CF host CF Playa Santa Pola, Formentera CF host Deya Nuevo and Atletico Benejuzar entertain UD Horradada B.

In the 1st Regional leaders Santa Pola CF, on 37 points, host fourth placed CF Esp. Il-Lic at the weekend (January 12). Callosa Deportivo CF host Atletico Catral CF; bottom club CF Sporting de San Fulgencio host fifth placed Racing San Miguel.

CF Castalla entertain CF Popular Orihuela; Alguena CF host CD Altet, sixth placed REFC host second bottom Monovar CF.

Ninth placed CD Cox host tenth placed CF Rafal; third placed Hondon Nieves host second placed UDF Sax, both teams on 26 points, with goals difference separating the clubs.

Caption: Monte Talisman Maccan (left) with Chief Sports Editor Andrew Atkinson. Photo: Helen Atkinson.