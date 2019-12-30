The new year brings with it a full calendar of sport to look forward to, and those who enjoy a punt on the selection may already be studying the betting markets the bookmakers are offering on the events in 2020.

If you are looking for betting tips, here are five selections that could generate a profit for you next year.

Boston Bruins To Win Stanley Cup

Boston Bruins may have been beaten in the Stanley Cup finals in 2019 by St Louis Blues 4-3, but they can make up for that disappointment in 2020 by lifting the famous trophy for the seventh time.

The Bruins currently top the Atlantic Division and are on course for being one of the top seeds from the Eastern Conference. They have NHL betting odds of +900 for the 2020 Stanley Cup which looks to be fantastic value.

Deontay Wilder To Beat Tyson Fury By Stoppage

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will meet in the ring for a second time on February 22 and if their bout is anywhere near as good as their first meeting, boxing fans are in for a treat.

Wilder knocked Fury down twice back in December 2018 but it was not enough to stop the British boxer as he had to settle for a draw.

The WBC champion has since stopped Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz and he can beat Fury inside the 12 rounds in this rematch where he is +150 to do so.

Los Angeles Clippers To Win The NBA Championship

It’s all change in the NBA this season as the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors are no longer the dominant forces in the league.

Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers top the betting after acquiring Leonard Kawhi and Lebron James respectively.

The Clippers showed how strong they are when they beat the Lakers 111-106 on Christmas Day, and they should be taken at +325 to win the NBA Championship.

Novak Djokovic To Win Australian Open

Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open for a seventh time in 2019, where he proved once again that he is the King of Melbourne Park.

The Serbian has won 16 Grand Slam titles now and is just four away from Roger Federer’s tally. Djokovic can edge one closer to the Swiss player with victory in the opening Grand Slam of the year, where he is available at +300.

Rory McIlroy To Win The US Masters

Rory McIlroy needs just the US Masters to complete his set of Major Championships and he can gain the Green Jacket with victory at Augusta in April.

McIlroy did not add to his Major count in 2019. However, he ended his season by sealing the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour following success in the Tour Championship at East Lake.

The Northern Irishman has shown some good form around Augusta so it is a course he is very comfortable with. The bookmakers have priced him up at +1000 for the event in Georgia, where he is the man to beat.

We hope you enjoy all the action in 2020 and good luck if you are having a bet on the above five selections!