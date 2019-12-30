El Paraiso Christmas Fishing Competition

Our December competition had a Christmas theme to it with anglers being asked to dress accordingly, unfortunatly only 5 of the 14 took up the challenge. However Santa was looking down and the top 3 places were taken by anglers who did dress up…..absolutely nothing to do with good pegs.

8 of the 14 caught fish, although it was a fine day the fish seemed to be off their feed with the weights down from last month, varying weights to be expected over the winter months.

The results for December is as follows,

Ian Brown…………….. peg 9……14.58 kgs Tony ………………….peg 2 .. …8.06 kgs Marlene ………………peg 6……..4.58 kgs ……………………..peg 13……4.32 kgs

As you can see from the photo Ian really did take up the dress challenge and was duly rewarded.

The winners in our pairs competition were Ian Brown and Richard Wood with a combined weight of 16.20 kgs.

The next 2 competitions ( Saturday 22ndFeb and Saturday 14th March) are fulled booked with all 14 places gone, however we do need names for reserves as absentees can occur for various reasons.

Unfortuneatly there is no January competition as the owners are closing from 1st January to 18th February.

Entry is 10€ with includes a snack lunch.

Tight Lines, Jackie Breslin