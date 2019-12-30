It was getting very close to Christmas Day and there was no room at the Inn but of course Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre had a stable ready and waiting as Mary and Joseph arrived bedraggled and exhausted………what?!

It was the day before Christmas eve and everyone was getting excited and finalising their Christmas shopping and preparations but for Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre it was just another busy day with the usual routine of caring for the 120 horses, ponies and donkeys. Just to make matters worse one of the three workers was on holiday and another one had his day off! Hectic to say the least and then Rod also had to make a trip to the Alicante Horse Hospital too and Sue had already headed off to the Charity shop to work there as usual.

As if they didn’t have enough to do, you guessed it, the Police phoned to say there was a little pony and donkey wandering around and looking desperately in need of help. So as soon as Rod returned from the Hospital off he headed to meet the Policia Local in Almoradi, where they escorted him to the location of the abandoned equines.

Being the time of year it was, they felt it fitting to call the little pony Mary and the white donkey Joseph. 12 year old Mary and 10 year old Joseph really were in quite a state of neglect and particularly Joseph whose feet were in a horrendous state, grossly overgrown and hardly able to walk. Safe at last in a clean dry stable with good food, they awaited the arrival of the vet Dorothea and the farrier Enrique.

Following essential hoof treatment by Enrique and a full check up by Dorothea, the first discovery made was that they both had microchips. The Police were very keen to have all the details as they intend to track down the owners and make a ‘denuncia’ and no way want to hand them back to the owners having seen the state they were in.

Then the second surprise, Mary might be in foal! We kid you not, so now they are awaiting an ultrasound to confirm her condition. Keep tuned to find out if there will be a new arrival of a baby mule!

Although it puts EHC under even more pressure, it is cases like this that they need to continue to rescue. The Police were very grateful for the intervention of the Centre as without that they would not be able to pursue prosecutions. This is such a positive collaboration which EHC now have with many different Police Authorities and it is so encouraging to see such a forward thinking approach to animal welfare by all involved.

Particularly at this time of year when we wish peace and good will to all man (and animal) kind maybe you will consider supporting this deserving Charity now and throughout 2020. To donate, volunteer or visit on an Open Day, next one is on 5th January, go to www.easyhorsecare.net. Sue, Rod, the 120 equines, 5 pigs, 6 dogs, 16 cats, parrots, budgies, chickens, peacocks and Christmas the goose, oh and the mouse in the house, would like to thank you for your support to date and to wish you all a very happy new year!