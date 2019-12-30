A great success for Mojácar’s First Christmas market and skating rink

Sponsored by Mojácar Council and the beach front Parque Commercial shopping centre, the town’s first Christmas Market has been hailed a great success, with large numbers of locals and visitors enjoying this new initiative in the warm sunshine.

The Christmas Market had stalls selling all sorts of handicrafts, handmade products, and foodstuffs, many of which were ecological, alongside all the talented singers and entertainers ensuring everyone enjoyed this new experience.

There were also funny tattoo paintings on offer with, as the New Year draws near, fortune tellers and tarot readers for those wanting to find out what the future had in store for them. There were many items on display for those looking for a special souvenir also, with decorative items and personalized gift bags.

The parade of the Delfos, with its clever choreography, had everyone joining in with their entourage although the highlight was the skating rink, with a bouncy castle especially for the little ones.

Over the two days the Christmas market brought in a marked increase in the number of visitors to the shops and restaurants and, given this excellent result, there are plans by all involved to repeat as well as extend this great festive event.