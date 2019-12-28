HAPPY NEW YEAR!

8-horse accumulator odds of 7,960-1. Goliath Bet (247 bets) returns £1.01475.83 million.

By Andrew Atkinson

Philip Hobbs trained headlined tip Thyme Hill remains unbeaten over hurdles, after landing the Challow Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday – part of a winning 8-horse accumulator – with a Goliath bet returning a staggering £1 million plus!

Thyme Hill (4-6) under jockey Richard Johnson put on a battling display on the home straight in the BetWay Novices Hurdle, over 2m 4f, to gain victory ahead of The Cashel Man. Enrilo finished third.

“Thyme Hill stays well – dossed when in front – his jumping wasn’t what it can be,” said Hobbs.

“Richard said he was dossing in behind the others. When pulled wide in the straight he was slap bang on the bridle,” said Hobbs.

Looking ahead to the Cheltenham Festival in March, Hobbs said: “I think Cheltenham will be ground dependent.

“Soft – and he’ll probably go for the Ballymore. Good ground – he’ll probably go for the Albert Bartlett,” said Hobbs.

Thyme Hill is 6-1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, and 10-1 for the Ballymore.

Pinch Of Ginger got the bookies running for cover – tipped in the 12.10 at Catterick – when winning the races at 5-1.

Mister Coffey (11-8) trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by Nico De Boinville, was a winning selection at Newbury (12.40) in a 17 runners field – part of a 150-1 four horse winning accumulator at the meeting.

Copperhead (3-1) and Burbank trained by Nicky Henderson (17-2), completed the four winners.

A Yankee bet returned £453. A Lucky 15 returned £471. Soul Emotion, selected each-way, finished third at 8-1.

Corvair (5-2) and Kipps (11-10) winning tips at Lingfield, returned a 7-1 double. Mont Kiara, tipped each-way, finished second at 16-1. Lafontaine was a non-runner.

At Catterick, Pinch of Ginger (5-1) was a winning tip. Speedy Cargo (5-1) and Peter’s Portrait (10-1) from 16-1, were each-way selections, placed. Itchy Feet (1-5) was a winning tip at Leicester.

The-8 horse winning selections accumulator returned odds of 7,960-1. A Goliath Bet (247 bets) returned £1.01475.83 million.

