Diplomas following Horadada’s Spanish course for Foreigners

The Councilor for International Residents, Belén Sánchez Tárraga, has presented diplomas to the students of the recent Spanish Course for Foreign Residents.

This course was held during November and December, where three levels were taught, basic intermediate and advanced, each course being of 21 hours.

After the success achieved by the course and the further requests that were put to the councillor by students in even more training in Spanish for foreigners, it is planned to continue with additional courses in 2020.

For more information about courses and activities scheduled in the municipality, go to the facebook page of the Department of International Residents