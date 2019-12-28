Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus is always busy in the lead up to Christmas each year, but 2019 has been a bumper year for festive events.

Starting in November, they sang at 12 Christmas events, ending with a standing ovation at the U3A Christmas meeting in Torrevieja on 16 December.

Spangles also supported fundraising events for local charities MABS San Javier, Cruz Azul Murcia and Finca La Castellana in San Miguel de Salinas. “It’s been a very busy year for the chorus, but Christmas is our favourite time” said Chorus Manager, Lyn. “We get great pleasure in giving something back to the community and we certainly do that with our support of local charities throughout the year, and singing at Los Arcos Hospital and the Residencia Lozar in Pozo Aledo).”

The highlight of 2019 was being invited to take part in a global project, backed by WWF and Universal Studios, to raise awareness of climate change, a subject close to all the Spangles’ hearts.

They were up for the challenge and submitted their version of the song, which was written by some of the world’s top songwriters. “We’re proud to be a part of this worldwide project and we had great fun producing our own version of this beautiful song.

We’ve experienced our own climate change problems here in Los Alcázares and it’s something we are passionate about” commented Musical Director, Wendy. You can find Spangles’ version of the Resolution Song on YouTube: https://youtu.be/k74PtGKvR4U

Countries around the world are singing the Resolution Song in a global show of solidarity with our planet. They’re calling out to say: we will all make a change in 2020 to fight back against the climate and environmental crisis. Perhaps you’ve already started thinking about your New Year’s resolutions? Why not make it a resolution for the planet?

Your #planetresolution could be about what you eat, what you buy, how you travel, what you wear, what you grow, what you throw away and how you use your voice. Whatever it is, it will count. Share your resolution on social media with the hashtags #Resolution2020 #VoiceForThePlanet and let’s spread the word.

The coming year promises to be just as busy for Spangles, with 15 activities already planned and more to come. Their fundraising Burns Night on 25 January was a sell-out within 24 hours of tickets going on sale and other fundraising events are in the pipeline to help them cover the costs of representing Spain in Mechelen, Belgium in April, at the ‘Battle of the Choirs’ A Cappella Festival.

“It’s something a bit different for Spangles to take part in and we get to meet choirs from other countries. We’re looking forward to some special time together as a chorus.” Said Lyn.

Spangles is a ladies’ a cappella chorus, singing in four part harmony. They rehearse every Thursday, from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm at Centro Municipal Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares and visitors are always welcome.

If you’d like to book the chorus for an event or you are thinking about joining them, you can find out more on their website: www.spangleschorus.com or email info@spangleschorus.com