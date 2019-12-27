By Andrew Atkinson

Thyme Hill is tipped to land Newbury’s £45,000 Betway Grade One Challow Novices’ Hurdle over 2m 4f on Saturday, where the going is soft, with champion jockey Richard Johnson up.

“Thyme Hill’s hurdling career couldn’t have started any better. And he’s probably the best of our Novices this season,” said trainer Philip Hobbs.

“Very genuine, and goes well on soft,” said Hobbs, of progressive type Thyme Hill, who made a winning bumper debut at Worcester.

Thyme Hill ran a neck second to Master Debonair at Cheltenham in November, and ran third at Cheltenham in March, is 12-1 in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March 2020.

NEWBURY selections. 12.05: She’s Gina (ew). 12.40: Mister Coffey. 1.15: Mine’s A Pint (ew). 1.50: One For Rosie (ew) Soul Emotion (ew). 2.25: Copperhead. 3.00: Thyme Hill. 3.35: Burbank (ew).

CATTERICK selections: 12.10: Pinch Of Ginger. 12.45: Zulu Dawn. 1.20: Hurricane Rita (ew). 1.55: Designer Destiny. 2.30: Speedy Cargo (ew). 3.05: Peter’s Portrait (ew).

LEICESTER selections. 12.55: Captain Blackpearl. 1.30: Hazzaar. 2.05: Itchy Feet. 2.40: Florrie Knox (ew). 3.15: Master Apprentice. 3.45: Delface.

LINGFIELD selections. 11.55: Mont Kiara (ew). 12.25: Lafontaine (ew). 1.00: Corvair (ew). 1.35: Gnaad (ew). 2.10: Sir Prize (ew). 2.45: Kipps. 3.20: Bridgewater Bay.

The post THYME HILL NEWBURY ACE appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.