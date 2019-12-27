Bus route to be introduced from Costa to Orihuela City

The Councilor for Urban Transport, José Galiano, has signed an agreement with José Pedro García, of Autocares Costa Azul, aimed at providing a better bus network in the municipality.

Bus routes across the Orihuela Costa will remain unchanged. The Zenia Boulevard-Aguamarina Health Centre service will maintain 9 outbound and 7 return trips from Monday to Friday between the months of September and July. This line will also provide 9 round trips during the months of July and August.

Similarly, the Zenia Boulevard-Hospital de Torrevieja line continues with 9 round-trips from Monday to Friday between the months of September and July (Monday to Friday working days); and 9 round trip every day during the months of July and August.

Galiano also stated “we will also include a new line between Orihuela Costa and the city centre”, with the following itinerary and stops:

La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center, Playas de Orihuela City Hall, Torrevieja University Hospital, Entrenaranjos Urbanization, Orihuela (Bus Station).

This service will be provided throughout the year except for the month of August with the following timetable:

From Orihuela Costa to the city centre: 7am, 1pm and 7pm, and from the city centre to Orihuela Costa: 9:30am, 3:25pm and 8: 55pm.

The councillor also explained that the cost of tickets for these municipal lines will be the minimum rate established by the Department of Transport.

José Pedro García indicated that the agreement, which will last one year, is “to promote urban mobility and sustainability, optimizing the resources that are available through the reorganization of the routes, avoiding the problem of buses circulating with hardly any passengers