Entertainer, Brian Thomas McLeod, is among nine UK nationals in Spain named in the New Year Honours List

Brian Thomas McLeod, an entertainer who performs under the name of Stevie Spit, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to charity in the New Year Honours List, published on Friday 27 December 2019.

When not working in Spain as one of the Costa Blanca’s top female impersonators, under his stage name of Stevie Spit, Brian McLeod dedicates much of his time to fundraising and has personally assisted scores of charities.

Among those he has helped are the Elche Children’s Care Home, he almost singlehandedly raised enough money to send Natasha Lynch to the USA for lifesaving medical treatment and, at great risk to himself, he took his drag act to Kabul, where he raised thousands of dollars for local causes.

HMA Hugh Elliott said:

“It is extraordinary to see nine British nationals awarded at the same time – a real testament to the depth and diversity of the UK-Spain relationship and to the contribution that so many British nationals make to their communities across Spain. Stevie (as most people know him) is a truly inspirational fundraiser. His enthusiasm is such that whenever he organises one of his many impromptu charity fundraisers it is almost a guaranteed success, such is his support from the local Costa Blanca community.”

Brian McLeod said: “In the years when I was flitting in and out of Afghanistan, under the radar of the Taliban in order to raise desperately needed funds for war-torn children, I never dreamed in a million years it would lead to me being awarded a BEM. I’m feeling very honoured to be recognised in this way.”

The nine UK nationals named in the New Year Honours List are:

An MBE to Mr Mark Petrie, Honorary Consul, Denia, Spain. “For services to British Nationals Overseas.”

An MBE to Dr Charles Betty, Charity and Community Worker in Spain; retired. “For services to British Nationals Overseas.”

An MBE to Mr Christopher Mark Dottie, President, British Chamber of Commerce, Spain. “For services to British business in Spain.”

A British Empire Medal (BEM) to Mrs Christine (Krista) Ann Hyer, President, Cancer support Group, Mallorca. “For services to the British Nationals Overseas.”

A BEM to Mr Brian Thomas McLeod, Entertainer, Spain. “For services to charity.”

A BEM to Mrs Betty Burgess, volunteer, Las Palmas, Spain. “For services to British Nationals Overseas.”

A BEM to Mrs Maureen Payne, President, Age Concern, Costa Blanca Sur, Alicante, Spain. “For services to British Nationals Overseas.”

A BEM to Mrs Sheila Stuart, Chairperson, British Ladies Association, Madrid, Spain. “For services to British Nationals Overseas.”

A BEM to Mrs Veronica Wheeler, President, British Benevolent Association of Girona, Spain. “For services to British Nationals Overseas.”

The image shows Stevie, a member of the Orihuela Costa Branch of the Royal British Legion, singing at November’s Remembrance Service