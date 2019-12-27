Bacardys all round at Leopardstown

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent

Bacardys heads the betting in Saturday’s 100,000€ Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle Group 1 (C1) over 3 miles at Leopardstown.

Trained by Willie Mullins, tip Bacardys goes to post 7-4 favourite, with stablemate Penhill (4-1). 2018 winner Apple’s Jade, trained by Gordon Elliott, is 2-1, with Harry Fry trained Unowhatimeanharry, ridden by Barry Geraghty 6-1 are leading Hope’s to land the 60,000€ winning purse.

Mullins has a plethora of winning chances at Leopardstown, including tips Jon Snow (12.15), Alloho (1.25), Kemboy (3.10) and Ferny Hollow (3.40).

Gordon Elliott trained The Story Teller (12.50) ridden by Davy Russell, is tipped each-way in the Pertempts Network Handicap hurdle over 3 miles.

The going at Leopardstown is (hurdle) soft-soft to heavy in places; (chase) soft – yielding in places.

