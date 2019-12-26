PHIL YER BOOTS!

Andrew Atkinson
  Kirby has bookies on the ropes in Boxing Day treble!

By Andrew Atkinson

Lord Roccoco, trained by Philip Kirby at Green Oaks Farm stables, Richmond, north Yorkshire, ko’d the bookies – when winning at Sedgefield on Boxing Day under jockey Joe Colliver.

2 x 10 % shares have been on sale in Lord Roccoco, described as an exciting Novice Chaser, in the long term.

Lord Roccoco gained a half length win carrying 11st 10lb over 2m 3f, a second career win, having won at Hexham in June.

The Sedgefield win by four year 4 old Lord Roccoco 8-1 (pictured), followed wins by stablemates Theflickeringlight, 11-8, and Top Ville Ben, 3-1, both ridden by Thomas Dowson at Wetherby, in a magnificent Boxing Day treble bookies KO. Rayna’s World ran second at Wetherby.

 

 

