By Andrew Atkinson

HONEST Vic’s win in the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle at Kempton Park on Boxing Day KO’d the bookies – one of six Christmas cracker selections by fromthehorsesmouth.tips that returned 33,628-1 on a Lucky 63 and Heinz 57 bets!

Honest Vic (10-1) trained by Henry Daly and ridden by Tom Scudamore gained a 2 3/4 length victory, ahead of Star Of Lanka, in the 16 runners 2m 5f Class 3 race.

Epatante, ridden by Barry Geraghty, gained victory in the Ladbrokes Christmas hurdle at Kempton, a noteworthy Champion Hurdle potential player.

Trained by Nicky Henderson, Epatante was selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips on Thursday at ante post 5-1, backed from 5-2 on course, to 2-1, after punters lumped on the cash.

Epatante is priced at 11-4 for the Champion Hurdle with bet365 after beating Silver Streak, trained by Evan Williams team, with Ballyandy finishing third.

“She was impressive – I’ve got to admit it myself – it was very good,” said Henderson.

Commanche Red was a winning selection by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in landing the Ladbrokes Chase at Kempton over 2m 4f – tipped at ante post odds of 10-1 – backed on course from 7-1, to 4-1.

Cyrname, finished second to Clan Des Obeaux in the Ladbrokes King George V1, the latter having jumped faultless, to gain an impressive 21 lengths win, returning back to back victories. Footpad finished third.

Ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies, for jubilant trainer Paul Nicholls, Clan was winning a record 11th success in the King George V1.

“To ride for Paul with such a good chance in a race like this is a real buzz,” said Twiston-Davies.

“Paul said try not to hit the front too soon. Over two out we just had to go – luckily he winged the last – and did it really well,” said Twiston-Davies.

“It’s nice to have a one-two and it’s nice for Sam to ride a Grade 1 winner,” said Nicholls.

“I knew the more it rained the more it would suit ‘Clan’ – he’s stronger and better than last year,” said Nicholls.

At WETHERBY fromthehorsesmouth.tips selected a Yorkshire 58-1 treble – with Top Ville Ben (3-1) from 7-2; Young Bull (9-4) from 100-30, and Flamboyant Joyaux (7-2). A Patent bet paid 287-1.

Storm Arising (5-2) from 3-1 selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips was placed at Wincanton.

Sammy Bill at Wetherby and Atletico at Wolverhampton were selected non-runners.

