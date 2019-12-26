The Two Amigos (25-1) Yala Enki (7-1) and Truckers Lodge (5-1) Chepstow tips

By Andrew Atkinson

The 2019 Coral Welsh Grand National on Friday, December 27, sees 17 runners go to post – in a bid to land the near £86,000 winning purse.

The Two Amigos (25-1) 10st 8lb, with Matt Griffiths up, a distance winner over the 3m 6f race; Paul Nicholls’ duo, Yala Enki (10-1) ridden by Byrony Frost, and Truckers Lodge (5-1) ridden by 3lb claimed Lorcan Williams, are selected each-way.

The going at Chepstow is soft, heavy in places, which will suit the Nicky Martin trained The Two Amigos.

A faller at Haydock in the William Hill Grand National Trial in February, seven-year-old The Two Amigos, ran eighth of 11 at Uttoxeter in October, a poor show, that later showed muscular suffering problems on his flank.

The Two Amigos finished third in November at Fontwell (C3) over 3m 3f, having lead going to the last, under 12st 1lb, with the going soft, heavy in places.

“With The Two Amigos and the ground – the heavier the better,” said Martin.

Elegant Escape, 11st 12lb top weight, winner in 2018, trained by Colin Tizzard, who finished third in the Ladbrokes Trophy, sees jockey Robbie Power up. It will be Power’s first time ride on the seven year old.

Potters Corner, trained by Christian Williams, successful when landing the Midlands National at Uttoxeter in March, sees 7lb claimer Jack Tudor up. Tom O’Brien rides Now McGinty. Tom Scudamore rides West Approach.

CHEPSTOW selections. 12.30: Equus Dancer (ew). 1.05: Eceparti. 1.35: Allmankind. 2.10: Sykes (ew). 2.50: (Welsh Grand National). 3.25: Dominateur. 3.55: Wildfire Warrior.

KEMPTON selections. 12.45: Homer. 1.20: Al Dancer. 1.55: Oscar Rose (ew). 2.30: Sceau Royal. 3.05: Quàrenta (ew). 3.35: Elusive Belle.

WETHERBY selections. 12.55: College Oak. 1.00: Tarada. 1.30: Goobinator. 2.05: Hawk High. 2.40: Black Tulip. 3.15: Quasha (ew).

