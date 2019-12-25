Everything can be a blur following a car accident. One second you’re driving peacefully, the next there’s a loud noise, a strong collision, and then everything becomes chaotic. You’re not sure just exactly what happened, but you can hear the fear and distraught in the voices of those affected.

You get out of your car and look at the disastrous scene in front of you. Everything and everyone is a mess. The last thing on your mind is taking legal action, but it should be a priority. If you know in advance what you need to do, perhaps you’ll act quickly to preserve your rights and the lives of those involved in the accident.

There are a few things you need to do as soon as the accident occurs. Here’s a list for the actions you need to take:

1. Check For Injuries

Preserving lives should always be your main priority. If you’ve sustained any kind of injury, or you have passengers with you who are seriously injured, the first thing you should do is call 911. While waiting for help to arrive, practice any first aid you may know. Don’t move any severely injured passengers and try to compress bleeding from any significant wounds.

2. Preserve The Scene

You should alert anyone coming that this is an accident scene, otherwise, you risk the occurrence of more collisions. Activate your flashers and set up flares if you have any. You should also preserve the scene as it is. Unless you’re causing major traffic issues, don’t move your car and don’t let anyone move their cars either.

3. Document The Accident

Any potential legal action you’ll build depends on the amount of evidence you gather from the accident scene. Here’s how you can document the accident:Exchange Information

a. Exchange information

Exchange information with the other driver(s). Make sure to get their driver’s license information and their contact information.

b. Pictures & Videos

Build your case by getting a visual proof of the accident. Make sure to take well-lit photos from different angles, describing the details of the accident and any injuries, and record videos as well.

c. Witness Testimonials

If there are any witnesses at the scene, ask them for their testimonials and record it. What’s even better is to ask them whether they’d be willing to testify for you in court. Be sure to get their contact information.

d. Police Report

You should always call the police whenever a serious car accident takes place. Not only will they ensure the scene remains preserved and prevent any actions of exploitation, but they’ll also record the accident in their official report. This report will be required by both your insurers and the court.

4. Get A Medical Checkup

Once everything settles down, go for a medical checkup. Even if you don’t feel ill or injured, getting a medical checkup is necessary to rule out any internal damage resulting from the accident. Many accidents show their effects days following, and up to six months after the incident. While you’re at it, keep all your medical records, bills, and prescription costs documented as well.

5. Call A Lawyer

Serious car accidents are very messy and there are a lot of factors to take into consideration. As the expert car accident lawyers at Hamparyan.com advise, seeking a field expert is essential for preserving your rights.

You have enough to worry about as it is, without having to face accusations or disqualifying claims from your car insurance company, or the lawyers and insurers of other negligent parties.

A lawyer will help you understand your rights, calculate fair compensation, and file a claim for personal injury and property damage. They’ll be by your side every step of the way to make this situation less complicated.

6. The Claim Process

After setting up your case and its details, your lawyer will help in the process of filing a claim. After submitting the official documents, they’ll notify the other negligent party or parties about your course of action. Following that, you’ll get into negotiations with them about the amount of compensation offered.

You don’t have to settle if you believe the compensation is unfair. Be patient and continue negotiating. In the worst-case scenario, your lawyer may advise you to take your case to court.

Car accidents are a nasty business, but you need to act quickly as soon as they happen to minimize damage and preserve your rights. After checking for any injuries and preserving the scene of the accident, make sure to document everything.

Get a medical checkup as soon as you can and seek the help of a specialized lawyer to work on fighting for your rights. After filing the claim, you will either get fair compensation or pursue your rights further in court.