Thousands flock to La Zenia Beach on Christmas Day 2019

By Andrew Atkinson reporting live from La Zenia beach.

CHRISTMAS day at La Zenia beach is special – when it comes to party time – with thousands in attendance this year from around the globe.

Five thousand partygoers headed for the annual beach extravaganza to celebrate their Christmas with the Orihuela Da Capo band – and a Bagpiper -entertaining the crowd.

The conducted Orihuela Da Capo band played a plethora of songs, including Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ and Hey Baby (If You’ll be my Girl), that the crowd joined in singing!

The lone Bagpiper received loud applause, as he played outside the La Zenia Hotel, overlooking the beach, later going on stage to the delight of partygoers from 100 different nationalities, including English, German, Scottish, Swedish, American, Russian, Spanish, Ukraine, Belgique, French and Welsh.

BBQs, drinking champagne, wines and beers flowed, as the crowd sang and danced to the music, with families enjoying the day.

The temperature hit the 20s – with bathers entering the sea – as boats, jetskis’ and a lone paddle boarder enjoyed the sunny weather.

*The Management and staff of The Leader wish all our readers and advertisers a very Happy Christmas!

*Photographs and videos by Andrew Atkinson.