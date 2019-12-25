Christmas tragedy in Spain after three family members die in pool incident

By Andrew Atkinson

TRAGEDY occurred after three members of the same family died in Spain following a swimming pool incident.

It was reported a 9 year old girl got into difficulties in a swimming pool at Club La Costa World and her teenage brother, 16, and father, 53, entered the pool in a bid to save her.

The children’s mother is reportedly raised the alarm after her daughter got into difficulties.

The holiday resort where the tragedy occurred overlooks the Mediterranean, near Fuengirola.

A witness said the girl’s brother and father jumped into the pool after the girl got into difficulties.

An investigation has begun. Civil Guard divers have reportedly inspected the pool’s pump.

The bodies were covered in sheets at the pool after the tragedy.

“Management at Club La Costa World resort would like to offer its heartfelt condolences to the family affected by the loss of three family members on December 24, 2019.

“The guests were found unresponsive in one of the resort’s pools. First response teams and emergency services attended and administered first aid.

“The management are assisting the authorities fully with their investigation into the deaths.

“We would like to thank our first response team and the emergency services for their quick and appropriate responses, and our staff for the continuing support of the family at this difficult time,” said a spokesperson from the resort operator Club La Costa World.

The bodies of the three family members have been transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Malaga.

“We are offering assistance following an incident in Spain,” said a Foreign Office spokesperson.

Post mortem examinations are expected to take place on Christmas day.