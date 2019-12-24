Watercolours by Lourdes Martinez de Arbuto on show in Mojácar

Mojácar’s Centro de Arte has opened its doors to a painting exhibition by the watercolourist Lourdes Martínez de Arbuto who is exhibiting for the first time in the town, showing landscape images depicting Almería, Northern Spain and Europe.

Passionate about art and artistic expression, she divides her creative time with her profession as a primary school teacher saying she has “a lifetime amongst children, in-between drawing and painting.” Without limits of space and volume on an infinite canvas, she expresses herself in one of the most difficult painting techniques, watercolour, recreating shapes, dreams and illusions.

Lourdes has travelled from San Sebastián, where she lives and works, to present her paintings, a show in which one can appreciate her evolution as an artist and her mastery with pigments that play sensitively with colour and volume.

Although she lives a long way from Mojácar, she is a frequent visitor to the area, as she loves Almería’s light and “the contrast between the dark and rocky mountains and, the changing Mediterranean sea, so full of contrast.”

The inauguration was attended by the town’s Education Councillor, Ana García, who took time to enjoy the opening with the artist and discuss the inspiration of the paintings on show. Ana commented on the very high standard of the watercolours in the exhibition as well as the quality of the work that is being shown regularly at the La Fuente gallery, with a full calendar of committed artists for 2020.

The exhibition runs until January 6th, Tuesdays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entrance is free of charge.