Torrevieja’s New Generation

During the course of Tuesday morning, between 10am and 1pm, the young people of the Popular Party Group NN.GG. have collected over 300 kilos of food and € 124 on la calle Concepción which has now been handed over to the local NGO “Solidarity Foods”.

A spokesman for the group said that they were extremely pleased with the collection of both food and cash donations.

He said “We want to thank the extraordinary citizen response, which allows us to keep this tradition going that is so endearing that it unites young and old for such a good cause.”

“Solidarity Food Torrevieja” carries out an enormous amount of good work throughout the year, but at this time we feel fortunate that we are able to contribute in a special way toward their social catering.”

Several PP councillors joined in the appeal, including the secretary of the Torrevieja Popular Party, Joaquín Albaladejo and the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, along with the local president of NN.GG.

Thanks Torrevieja and A Merry Christmas to you all!