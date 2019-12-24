Nicholls Boxing clever!

By Andrew Atkinson
Trainer Paul Nicholls heads to Kempton Park on December 26 – Boxing clever – with Cyrname (3.05) heading for glory in the Ladbrokes King George V1 Chase.
Cyrname (13-8) who thwarted Altior’s continued success last time out, is tipped to land the King George under Harry Cobden in the 3 miles Class 1 contest, getting the nod over Lostintranslation (7-4) trained by Colin Tizzard and ridden by Robbie Power.
Cyrname is out to land the Ladbrokes £250,000 King George VI Chase, won by Nicholls trained Clan Des Obeaux in 2018, having gained a win, when beating Altior in Ascot’s 1965 Chase in November.
Nicholls saddles Red Force One (12.50) with Lorcan Williams up, tipped each-way in the Ladbrokes Novice hurdle, over 2m.
Commanche Red (1.20) trained by Chris Gordon and ridden by P. J. Brennan, third behind Reserve Tank at Wincanton, is tipped each-way in the Ladbrokes chase over 2m 4f.
In the Ladbrokes Nursery chase Grade 1 over 3 miles Master Tommy Tucker (1.55) trained by Nicholls, with Cobden up, a winner at Kempton in November, is tipped to win.
The Nicholls-Cobden duo combine on Getaway Trump (2.30) tipped each way; along with Epatante (ew) trained by Nicky Henderson with Barry Geraghty up in the C1 Ladbrokes Christmas hurdle over 2m.
Charlie Longsden trained Jenkins (3.40) with J. J. Burke up, priced at 20-1, is tipped each-way in the Ladbrokes Handicap hurdle C3 over 2m 5f. Henry Daly trained Honest Vic (12-1) with Tom Scudamore in the saddle, is also tipped each-way.
WETHERBY selections. 11.55 Rayna’s World. 12.30 Monbeg Aquadude (ew). 1.00 Norwegian Woods (ew). 1.35 Sammy Bill. 2.10 Top Ville Ben. 2.45 Young Bull. 3.20 Flamboyant Joyaux (ew).
WINCANTON selections. 12.55 Lily The Pink (ew). 1.25 Storm Arising (ew). 2.00 Fleminport (ew). 3.10 Native Robin (ew).
WOLVERHAMPTON selections. 1.40 Atletico (ew). 2.50 Baadirr. 3.25 Sunshineandbubbles (ew). 3.55 Pactolus. 4.25 Fayetta (ew).
Image: Should Ascot survive their second inspection Trainer Paul Nicholls has a number of runners that could make it another memorable day for the champion trainer
