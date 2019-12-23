San Miguel de Salinas epicentre of 2.5 ‘quake

By Andrew Atkinson

San Miguel salinas was the epicentre of a 2.5 earthquake on Sunday evening – that was felt within the Vega Baja regions.

The earthquake struck at 18.49pm, with a noticeable rumble, the epicentre south east of San Miguel Salinas, 13km deep.

Described as a ‘mild rumble’, the earthquake was felt in areas, including Los Montesinos, Villamartin, Los Balcones, Punta Prima, Los Altos, Campoamor and Orihuela. No damage has been reported.

The latest earthquake to hit the region follows one in Jumilla, Murcia, 3.5 on the Richter scale, on December 16.